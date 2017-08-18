Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison says he won't run again

Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison says he won't seek a second term, and won't run for another elected office next year.

Hutchison's announcement on Friday pointed to demands of his Las Vegas law firm and his family.

Hutchison is a lawyer and a Republican who served in the Nevada state Senate for two years before he was elected lieutenant governor in 2014.

He quashed speculation in January that he would run to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican who can't seek a third term due to term limits.

Hutchison's spokesman Ryan Cherry denied that Friday's announcement had anything to do with Hutchison's Las Vegas law firm handling recall efforts aimed at replacing three Democratic state senators with Republicans.

