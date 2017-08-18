Student altercation leads to stabbing at Henderson middle school

Outside of Thurman White Middle School pictured in this updated image. (Google)

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson.

Police said preliminary reports indicating a student stabbed another student inside the school.

Police say student stabs another at Thurman White Middle school @FOX5Vegas. On scene working to get more pic.twitter.com/wY1TBweTVv — Kathleen Jacob (@Kathleenjjacob) August 18, 2017

Andrea Katona, Principal at Thurman White, confirmed this incident in a letter sent to parents of students at the school.

Katona's statement said a student from another school confronted a Thurman White student in the quad area of the campus before classes began.

An altercation then took place resulting in the non-Thurman White student being stabbed with a weapon.

Staff members intervened and Clark County School District police responded to the incident, according to Katona.

One student was transported from the school for medical attention while the other was taken into custody.

The principal's statement said this incident serves as a reminder for parents and students to know that weapons are not permitted on campus and also for students to contact school administration if they are aware of such a situation to prevent incidents like this from happening.

The Clark County School District Police Department is continuing their investigation and has not released any further details on the incident.

Principal Katona said the campus remains secure Friday afternoon and school will be dismissed at the normal bell schedule.

