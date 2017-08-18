Police investigate stabbing at Henderson middle school

Outside of Thurman White Middle School pictured in this updated image. (Google)

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson.

Police said preliminary reports indicate a student stabbed another student at the school.

Police say student stabs another at Thurman White Middle school @FOX5Vegas. On scene working to get more pic.twitter.com/wY1TBweTVv — Kathleen Jacob (@Kathleenjjacob) August 18, 2017

The Clark County School District Police Department is leading the investigation according to Henderson police.

Officers have not released any further initial details on the incident, including the condition of the students involved.

