12-year-old stabs teen at Henderson middle school

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident Friday morning at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson.

Police said preliminary reports indicating a student stabbed another student on the campus of the school.

Andrea Katona, Principal at Thurman White, confirmed this incident in a letter sent to parents of students at the school.

Katona's statement said a student from another school confronted a Thurman White student in the quad area of the campus before classes began.

An altercation then took place resulting in the non-Thurman White student being stabbed with a knife.

Police say student stabs another at Thurman White Middle school @FOX5Vegas. On scene working to get more pic.twitter.com/wY1TBweTVv — Kathleen Jacob (@Kathleenjjacob) August 18, 2017

The Clark County School District Police Department added that the non-Thurman White student was a 16-year-old female who confronted a 12-year-old girl at the school.

The 12-year-old was being questioned after the incident, while the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CCSD Police Capt. Ken Young also stated the student who was armed with the knife may be facing battery with weapon charges resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Students tell FOX5 the 16-year-old came to the school to defend her little sister, who students say was fighting with the 12-year-old.

"So she came basically in her sister's defense, she came specifically to fight this other girl," said 8th grade student Brian Morrison.

Morrison says he saw the entire fight.

"The littler one started to fight with the bigger one and the bigger one had a knife right here so she pulled it out and came out and stabbed her in the back," Morrison said, "My first period teacher, mr cherry, he came over and grabbed somebody and got blood all over him."

Principal Katona's statement said that this incident serves as a reminder for parents and students to know that weapons are not permitted on campus and also for students to contact school administration if they are aware of such a situation to prevent incidents like this from happening.

Many parents rushed to the school after getting that email.

"It makes me feel unsafe sending my kid to a school where I know kids are bringing knives to school I mean it's crazy," said father Brian Morrison.

"I just feel like I don't even want her to go to school anymore. It seems like everywhere something's happening. Seems like you're better off to just learn on your own," said a panicked mom.

Students FOX5 talked to were shaken up and in disbelief.

"I'm just really like scared cause who knows that could have been anybody like anybody could have been in the area and Like I feel bad for the people that had to watch that. Like it's something you can't get out it's gonna be in your life forever," 6th grader Ashley Kazerye said.

"You're at a school like you're supposed to be safe and then you hear that some kid gets stabbed, like you're in a nightmare," said 7th grader Angel Bautista.

The campus remains secure Friday afternoon and school will be dismissed at the normal bell schedule, according to Katona.

Clark County School District Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

