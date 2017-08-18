Millennials not buying motorcycles, sales slipping

New motorcycle options on display at FOX5 on Aug. 18, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Motorcycle companies are having a hard time reaching Millennials as recent reports show sales of motorcycles are on the decline.

These days it appears the fantasy of riding off into the sunset on a back of a motorcycle with your significant other might have to be placed on hold.

As this fantasy seems to include that special person and the sunset, but now an Uber instead of that motorcycle.

The bike is missing because it may become extinct according to recent sales reports.

Companies have said Millennials have been hard to figure out when it comes to spending money and the motorcycle industry is having a tough time reaching what is now the largest living generation.

FOX5's Mike Doria expanded on this coverage Friday and shared a few helpful websites for more on the motorcycle industry for current and future riders.

NevadaRider - Specific to Nevada and offers information on the rider training program and lists all training sites.

Motorcycles - Source for staying up-to-date on industry happenings and provides useful information for all riders.

GearUpEveryRide - All the gear that goes along with motorcycle riding.

