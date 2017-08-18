President Trump heading to Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

President Trump heading to Nevada

Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File) Donald Trump speaks in Las Vegas in an undated photo. (File)
RENO, NV (FOX5) -

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the American Legion's annual convention in Reno on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to a source with knowledge of the event.

His speech is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, the source said.

