Man headed to London, mistakenly ends up in Las Vegas

A British businessman headed home to London from Germany ended up in Las Vegas, completely by accident, he said.

"Technically I've never been in Vegas, I've just been in the airport," Samuel Jankowsky said.

The 29-year-old said he was trying to catch a Eurowings flight from Germany to the UK. last month. He showed up about two hours early for his flight, and took a nap. He said he was woken up by an airport employee saying he was late getting on his flight.



"So I went there and showed her my boarding pass and my passport, and she scanned it a few times and she said, 'Ok go quickly, you're running late,'" Jankowsky said.

His seat was empty, he sat down, put on head phones, and took another nap. He said when he woke up, he realized he had long passed London.

"I was like 'Flip, I'm flying to Vegas!' That's at least 12 hours, I don't know when the next flight's going back," he said.

Jankowsky said he wasn't just worried about the long flight. He wanted to get home to his pregnant wife, six-year-old son, and 22-month-old daughter. He paid for internet, told his wife what happened and she called the airline.

When the flight landed in Vegas, custom and border protection agents were there to greet him.

"I had to take everything off me and they felt my whole body," he said.

The agents said they followed normal protocol, and even helped him get on a flight faster.

"One hour to do all the reports and all the things we need to do, because in one hour the plane is going back to Cologne, (Germany). (They told me) 'if you're not on that plane, that means you're going to go into prison until Tuesday,'" Jankowsky said.

He got on that flight, and after some more headaches in Germany, he got back home to his family. In all, the problem delayed him by more than two days and cost him an extra £700, or about $900 more than it would have. He said they can laugh about it now, but insisted, he's not the one to blame for his long accidental layover in Las Vegas.

"I'm not a stupid idiot that couldn't read where my gate was or couldn't read where I needed it to go. I was sent to go there," he said.

FOX reached out to Eurowings, they didn't answered but they told the Telegraph in the UK that the case happened several weeks ago and was resolved, and that there was at no point a safety risk since the passenger had already gone through security.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.