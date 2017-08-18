Man burglarizes home during grandfather's funeral

A Las Vegas family said they are devastated after someone broke into their home while they were at their grandfather's funeral. They said the suspect took about $30,000 worth of belongings, and most of what was taken can't be replaced.

“I just couldn't believe someone was capable of doing something this sick. It's awful,” granddaughter Ashley Starbird said.

Starbird’s grandfather died suddenly this week, and while she and her family mourned at his funeral a man burglarized their home.

“We had his obituary in the Sunday paper and it said his name. And our last name is not very common, so we believe that he was targeted and he found our address through the phone book and knew the exact time because he was here at 1:30 p.m. and the service started at 1:00 p.m.,” Starbird said.

Starbird said the man took a $10,000 bond and lots of things with sentimental value.

“My grandma's jewelry, just a bunch of rings my grandfather bought for her, it's just really sad,” Starbird said, “Also my grandpa's briefcase with a folder of all of his information. All of his account information was gone too.”

When the family checked surveillance cameras, they said it was "like a punch to the gut."

“We saw him and our hearts dropped. We knew that was the guy. It's just awful,” Starbird said.

Now, Starbird said they’re just hoping someone will recognize him and stop him from targeting other grieving families.

“I just don't know how you can do something like this to a family who's grieving and take very important things that can't be replaced,” she said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.