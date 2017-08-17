Stadium Authority gets new look at future Las Vegas Raiders Stadium

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

New renderings of the future Las Vegas Raiders Stadium were met with applause at Wednesday's Las Vegas Stadium Authority Meeting.

"We wanted to have some life to it and be iconic," Raiders President Marc Badain said about the newest images.

"That's an amazing stadium, and I think most anybody who looks at what we got to see today is going to say 'wow,'" Stadium Authority Board Chairman Steve Hill said.

Left out of those renderings was the additional 13-thousand parking spaces Raiders representatives said they still need to find space for.

"We take it very seriously, it's an important part of gameday," Badain said. "We got to make sure that the fan experience is a positive one, especially in this market, and so we're addressing it, we're dealing with a lot of potential options."

At the meeting board members also saw a detailed timeline for construction, with work starting in November of this year, and the finished product slated to be done by August of 2020.

After the stadium opens, Badain said he has big hopes for the stadium.

"We did get contacted by the members of the 2026 World Cup Bid committee, and I've worked with Chairman Hill, we're putting together that bid," Badain explained. "We've done the same thing for the NFL and put in a submission for future Super Bowls."

