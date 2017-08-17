New restaurants open in Henderson, others close their doors

Straight from Philly Steakout has opened up shop on Arroyo Grande and Warm Springs, taking the place of Hot Dog on a Stick. (FOX5)

It seems like the revolving door of restaurants has been spinning even faster these days. Restaurants like Joe's Crab Shack are closing, while a bunch of others are setting up shop.

Every year, the Las Vegas area seems to grow in every way, and people are hungry for new dining options. Intersections like Wigwam and Stephanie have expanded to include large restaurant chains like Chick-Fil-A, Raising Cane's, Starbucks, Carl's Jr., Del Taco, and now Farmer Boys. A new Hawaiian poke restaurant is also set to open soon in the area, along with a new Metro Diner location.

Construction crews working to set up Metro Diner said the building used to be an old flooring company. Straight from Philly Steakout has opened up shop on Arroyo Grande and Warm Springs, taking the place of Hot Dog on a Stick.

"We're all from Philly. The food's from Philly. The rolls. The meat. The cheese. Everything we get here is from Philly," owner Michelle Schwalb said. "We just got on Google Maps."

Schwalb said "it takes something, something consistent, and something you really believe in" to succeed in the restaurant industry. Their best selling item is the cheesesteak with Cheez Whiz, a Philadelphia classic.

"You've got to try it. You've got to try the Whiz Wit," she said. "Whiz Wit means wit (with) onions ... Back home that's what we always ate. Cheez Whiz."

