3 injured after truck crashes into apartment on Mountain Vista near Flamingo

A truck crashed into an apartment on Mountain Vista near Flamingo. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A pickup truck crashed into the first floor of an apartment building on the 3900 block of Mountain Vista Street near Flamingo Road Thursday, according to Metro Police.

The call came in at around 4:00 p.m. The female driver was injured and police said it's unknown whether alcohol was a factor.

A man and child were also injured. All three people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Metro said.

