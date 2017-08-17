Public's help sought locating missing Henderson woman

Janine Cassidy was last seen driving a tan Lincoln Town Car. (Source: HPD)

Janine Cassidy was last seen on Aug. 16, 2017. (Source: HPD)

Henderson police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 80-year-old woman.

Janine Cassidy was last seen on Wednesday at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of St. Rose Parkway and Interstate 215.

Police said Cassidy was driving to Saint Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus to meet with a family member but never arrived.

Cassidy was driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Nevada license plate 40C 519.

She was described as a white female, about 5'2" tall, weighing about 145 pounds with short blonde and gray hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater and carrying a black purse.

Cassidy's family said they are concerned for her safety due to possible early onset dementia.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-5000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

