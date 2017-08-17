Missing Henderson woman found dead

Janine Cassidy was last seen driving a tan Lincoln Town Car. (Source: HPD)

A missing Henderson woman was found dead in a vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to Henderson police.

Officials located the body of 80-year-old Janine Cassidy inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the 2700 block of East Pebble Road around 5:30 p.m., police said in a release.

Henderson police were originally seeking the public's help to locate Cassidy on August 17.

Janine Cassidy was last seen on Wednesday at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of St. Rose Parkway and Interstate 215.

Police said Cassidy was driving to Saint Rose Dominican Hospital Siena Campus to meet with a family member but never arrived.

Cassidy was driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Nevada license plate 40C 519.

She was described as a white female, about 5'2" tall, weighing about 145 pounds with short blonde and gray hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater and carrying a black purse.

Cassidy's family said they were concerned for her safety due to possible early onset dementia.

The Clark County Coroner will release the cause and manner of death.

