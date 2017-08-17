Sutherland to hire over 500 additional employees in Las Vegas

Sutherland Global Services in Las Vegas said it is looking to add over 500 employees to its workforce.

The company is looking for customer service specialists, travel consultants, and inbound sales specialists.

Sutherland said it hopes to fill the new positions within the next two months.

Several job fairs will be held throughout the next few weeks at 8725 West Sahara Avenue:

August 19 – 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

August 22 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

August 24 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

August 29 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

August 31 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Sutherland said it has opportunities in technology, healthcare, banking and financial services, insurance, travel and entertainment, retail and electronic commerce industries, telecom and government.

Some positions at the company pay up to $20 an hour, according to Sutherland. The company also said it offers a benefits package.

Anyone interested in a job at the company can apply online here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.