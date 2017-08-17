NLVPD seeks public's help identifying shooting suspect

North Las Vegas police said they are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who was involved in a shooting.

The shooting occurred Friday in the 3700 block of Simmons Street, near Gowan Road, at 10 p.m. Police said two people were struck by gunfire.

A 19-year-old male was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. A 39-year-old female was also shot and suffered critical injuries. Both victims were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

North Las Vegas police said detectives are still working on a suspect description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.