Execution reset amid Nevada lethal injection plan challenge

An execution date for a Nevada death row inmate who says he wants to die has been pushed back one month, to mid-November.

Scott Raymond Dozier appeared Thursday before a state court judge in Las Vegas who is being asked by federal public defenders to require prison officials to make public their plan for Dozier's lethal injection.

Assistant Federal Public Defender David Anthony says the state should tell what drugs will be used, where they'll be obtained and how they'll be administered.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti changed Dozier's execution date from mid-October to an unspecified day the week of Nov. 13.

Dozier told the judge he doesn't really care what drugs are used -- even if, as he says, there's a good chance his death will be a real miserable experience.

