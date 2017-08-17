Shania Twain to return to Vegas during her tour

International country music superstar Shania Twain is set to return to Las Vegas, where she was a former headliner.

Shania announced her North American tour on her social media on Tuesday. It will be all inclusive with songs from her upcoming album Now combined with her biggest hits. Now will be released on September 29, 2017. It will be Shania's first album in 15 years.

Shania is a former Vegas headliner. She kicked off a two-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 1, 2012. She will make Las Vegas her last stop during this new tour, performing at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on August 4, 2018. Some fans are speculating this is when Shania may announce another Vegas residency.

You can get pre access to tickets to Shania's Now Tour by buying a t-shirt off her web site here. Each purchase will also come with a digital copy of her Now album. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 25.

