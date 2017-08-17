Sunshine, pleasant August weather continues in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Pleasant weather conditions for August continue to be in the Las Vegas Valley forecast.  

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 70s Thursday and Friday with more sunshine throughout the weekend.

Low triple-digit temperatures will return on Saturday and Sunday before a system enters Southern Nevada that will bring chances of showers in the mountain areas on Monday.

