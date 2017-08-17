PD: 2 arrested after shooting call on Las Vegas Strip

Metro police at the scene of a shooting call on Las Vegas Boulevard on Aug. 17, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police said they are investigating an early morning shooting in front of Harrah's hotel-casino on Thursday.

Metro responded to shots fired in the 3400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of Harrah's, before 4:30 a.m.

Officers said a shooting occurred outside of the property and two subjects were arrested in connection with the incident.

Crime tape marked off a portion of the sidewalk, just outside of the casino on the boulevard, while authorities conducted their investigation at the scene.

One shot was fired, according to Metro, and no injuries were reported.

Officers were clearing the scene by 6:30 a.m.

Metro did not release any further initial details on the incident.

