Henderson baseball team wins American Legion National Championship, gets World Series welcome

Applause filled the baggage claim area of McCarran Airport on Wednesday, as dozens of friends, family members and fans welcomed home a group of national championship-winning baseball players.

"To come off the plane like that and see the support from the community, it's overwhelming," head coach Scott Baker said.

Tuesday night, the Southern Nevada Blue Sox won the American Legion World Series. The baseball team is mostly made up of Basic High School baseball players. The team reached the finals in Shelby, NC and beat a team from Omaha, Neb.

"It means a lot. Growing up here I always had the dream of winning a national championship at a high school and actually doing it now, it's great," outfielder J.J. Smith said.

"It's been an extraordinary group," Baker added. "The work ethic, the commitment, not only the kids but the parents, they deserve every bit of this."

The team was also welcomed by Clark County Commissioner James Gibson, who gave the players and coaches another piece of hardware to go with the medals and trophies: a key to the Las Vegas Strip.

Gibson also declared Wednesday 'Southern Nevada Blue Sox Day' in honor of the team.

The Blue Sox are the second American Legion team from Nevada to win the World Series. A team made up of Bishop Gorman players won the national title in 2008.

