Accused bank robber, car-jacker gets federal indictment

The man who police said stole approximately $18,120 from a credit union, and then took three people hostage during a carjacking made his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

William C. Etheridge, 54, was indicted on Aug. 9, 2017, with one count of bank robbery and one count of carjacking.

According to the criminal complaint and indictment, on July 25, 2017, Etheridge entered a WestStar Credit Union, at 110 East Harmon Avenue, in Las Vegas, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from four bank tellers.

He then demanded a ride in one of the victim tellers' personal vehicles to avoid police. When no one said they would give him a ride, he told one of the bank tellers to leave the bank with him, police said.

Etheridge used "force and violence" to carjack a vehicle with two victims inside. He told the victims to drop him off at a Harley Davidson dealership to purchase a getaway vehicle with the stolen money so he could leave the area, and they complied, police said. Police arrested Etheridge at the dealership.

Etheridge faces the mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the bank robbery charge and 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the carjacking charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kilby Macfadden and Nicholas Dickinson.

