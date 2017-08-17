Interstate 11 opening causes GPS glitch

A section of Interstate 11 opened Wednesday between the 95 and Railroad Pass Casino. But some drivers said they are having a hard time navigating it, thanks to a glitch from GPS technology.

When a 2.5 mile stretch of I-11 opened, Apple and Google maps didn't register it. Instead, it caused a major glitch, and instead of routing people down the 95 toward Boulder City and Arizona, drivers were being redirected all the way through Lake Mead National Park. The route takes more time and also comes with a $20 toll.

"I pulled over with all the other people and kinda zoomed out like, 'Ok why is it taking me through this road where I've got to pay $20?" one driver said.

The glitch confused both locals and tourists who forked over the 20 dollar fee to get into the park, just so they wouldn't have to go all the way back around.

"It kinda by default took me through here, I didn't know why, so the $20 charge kinda took me by surprise, I just paid it because I've never been up through here and I thought it was pretty. But coming up here in on a regular basis, that'd probably get irritating," a driver told FOX5.

An Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson said because only a small section of the I-11 opened and the project is still under construction, the glitch is not that surprising. But N-DOT isn't sure why the GPS systems are taking people all the way through Lake Mead.

Transportation officials said they are trying to get Apple and Google to fix the problem. They're also posting notices on digital freeway signs to let people know the highways are still open.

For the moment, officials suggested drivers use the Waze app because it's updated with all the new information from N-DOT.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.