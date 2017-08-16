Man who robbed Las Vegas animal hospital accepts plea deal

A man suspected of robbing a Las Vegas animal hospital before he was involved in an officer-involved shooting accepted a plea deal.

Ronald Clark pleaded guilty in June in United States District Court to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On Dec. 19, 2016, Clark entered the Flamingo Animal Hospital and robbed the business at gunpoint. Off-duty Las Vegas Metro police Detective Lance Spiotto was off-duty and waiting in the lobby at the time. Spiotto tried to stop Clark and the two fought for 30 to 40 seconds, during which shots were fired by Spiotto. Clark was able to escape but he was later arrested by police.

Spiotto was facing an internal affairs investigation because officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath. He was never charged with a crime, but he was fired by the department. Spiotto has since filed a lawsuit against the police department.

Documents stated Clark admitted to robbing the animal hospital.

According to court documents, both parties requested Clark to be sentenced for a total of 120 months behind bars. He will also be required to pay any fines or restitution set forth by the court.

Clark will be formally sentenced on Sept. 7.

