Metro officer who pleaded guilty to child porn commits suicide

A Metro police officer who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges earlier this year has died at the age of 25, one day before he was supposed to answer for his crimes.

Investigators said Officer Ruben Delgadillo was using software to share one of the largest stashes of child pornography in Nevada. He was 24 years old when he was arrested last Aug. and faced up to 45 years in prison. Officers said Delgadillo told them he knew he had a problem and felt guilty comparing himself to sex offenders arrested in child molestation cases.

Delgadillo was found dead in his bedroom on July 24, the day before his sentencing. Law enforcement sources close to FOX5 said he committed suicide by asphyxiation. The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the suicide about a month later.

Daniel Barry, a retired Metro police captain, said he knows people who commit crimes involving child pornography have "a sickness" and aren't fit to wear the badge.

"I remember seeing his face on TV. Wow. That's crazy," he said. "I wish people would reach out for help and be strong. That's being strong, reaching out for help ... I just feel bad for his family left behind now having to deal with this."

Unlike most jobs, law enforcement officers are supposed to go through a very rigorous psychological background check to weed out inappropriate employees. Still, the system isn't perfect.

"Back in 1980, they actually sent people back to your home town," Barry said. "Any time you're dealing with the human race you're going to get people who slide through the cracks, and I think that's probably what happened here."

FOX5 asked the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department if it would be willing to comment on the death of its former officer, but a spokesperson for the department said no.

