District attorney in Las Vegas says he'll run again in 2018

Steve Wolfson is shown in an undated image. (File)

The top prosecutor in Las Vegas says he'll seek a second term next year.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced Wednesday that even though the official filing period doesn't begin until March, he plans to run for re-election in 2018.

The announcement ends speculation about the Democrat making a bid for another elected office, including state attorney general or the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Dean Heller.

Wolfson says he wants to continue programs that he started in the prosecutor's office in the busiest court district in the state.

Wolfson is a former deputy district attorney and defense attorney who served nearly eight years on the Las Vegas City Council before he was appointed district attorney in February 2012.

He replaced David Roger, who resigned.

Wolfson was elected in 2014.

