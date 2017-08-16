FAA move could affect timeline for Raiders' Vegas stadium

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notice requesting comments on the Oakland Raiders' proposed stadium in Las Vegas, a move with a deadline that could affect the project's ambitious construction timeline.

The FAA has given the public until Sept. 22 to submit comments it would then consider in its review of the stadium.

The agency's preliminary findings show the stadium would not affect air traffic at McCarran International Airport. But officials in Nevada's Clark County have said key permits for the stadium's construction won't be considered until the FAA makes a final determination.

The Raiders want to play in Las Vegas in 2020. A timeline unveiled earlier this year shows they want to start site work in December, but the scheduling of required public meetings means officials may not consider their permits until October, two months later than expected.

