1 shot in stomach at Las Vegas shopping center

Metro is investigating a shooting near Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A person was shot in the stomach at a Las Vegas shopping center, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3700 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Valley View Boulevard in the Chinatown area.

Police said witnesses saw two people enter a shoe store there. A few minutes later, three other men walked in. A fight broke out. During the fight, one man showed a gun and later pulled it out and fired it twice, hitting a male victim. The three men then fled the store in a red vehicle, Metro said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, police said. He is expected to survive.

The men were described as 20 to 30 years old, two being between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, and a third at six feet tall. Police said it didn't appear to be gang-related.

The owner and other customers were there at the time of the shooting.

Nobody was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.