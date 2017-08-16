Charleston Boulevard upgrade reduces lanes in west Las Vegas

A multi-million dollar road project set to upgrade a portion of West Charleston Boulevard will cause temporary lane closures starting Aug. 20.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said eastbound and westbound travel lanes on West Charleston Boulevard between Rainbow Boulevard and Town Center Drive will be reduced from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Construction crews are working on site from Sunday evening through Friday morning, according to NDOT public information officer Tony Illia.

Plans for the $5.3 million project include fresh pavement for a 4.5-mile-long stretch of Charleston Boulevard, drainage improvements and concrete median repairs, according to Illia. Handicap accessible enhancements are also part of the upgrades.

Road upgrades are expected to wrap up by Nov. 6, Illia said.

NDOT advises commuters to use caution while traveling through the construction zone and to use alternate routes when possible.

Visit nvroads.com or call 511 for the latest road and highway information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.