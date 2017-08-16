CCSD explains lunch policy that has parents concerned

Parents are concerned after Clark County School District sent a policy home explaining that middle and high school students would not be able to charge their lunch if they don’t have money for it. The policy has been around since 2008, but this year, the district was required to notify parents about it.

“I don’t agree 100 percent with it. I think that there’s circumstances that go beyond just normal every day. Don’t give the kid a lunch and leave them to go hungry and they can’t concentrate on their school work. Some of them will get physically ill from not being able to eat. I think there’s gotta be a better system then just don’t give them lunch at all,” said parent Stacie Armentrout.

Stacie's daughter is a cafeteria aid and tells her mom it's awkward when she has to get a supervisor to come over and deny kids food when they've forgotten a lunch or don't have money in their account.

We brought these concerns to the superintendent and he explained that if any child needs food, they can talk to a teacher or principal. Principals have accounts that are reimbursed and they can pay for kids on a case by case basis.

“The middle school and high school students are a little bit different. They are a little more responsible and they need to learn that responsibility piece. We make sure every student gets a lunch, doesn't matter what school they're in, what grade level they're in. Principals will have an account they can put lunches on and then that account gets reimbursed,” Superintendent Pat Skorkowski said.

If a family is having financial trouble and needs help on a daily basis with lunch, the district says they have programs to help, and those families should contact them directly.

