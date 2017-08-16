Crews battle shipping container fire after propane explosion in southwest Valley

Firefighters battled flames after a semi-truck's 40-foot shipping container caught fire near Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Clark County Fire Department. (LVACS)

Firefighters battled flames after a semi-truck's 40-foot shipping container caught fire near Blue Diamond Road and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Clark County Fire Department.

The fire happened at WWS Freight Brokers at 6475 West Gary Avenue in Las Vegas. Two RVs also caught fire, and their propane tanks exploded, CCFD said. Crews were called to the scene at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.

It was a three-alarm, high level fire, with four engines, one truck, two rescues and two batallion chief responding.

There were no injuries and the fire was put out by 5:33 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.