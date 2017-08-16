Onramp from Craig to I-15 in North Las Vegas closing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Onramp from Craig to I-15 in North Las Vegas closing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said it will close the Craig Road onramp to Interstate 15 northbound in North Las Vegas on Wednesday Aug. 23 at 6:00 p.m., and it will reopen on Thursday Aug. 24 at 5:00 a.m.. 

NDOT said crews are placing barrier rail and temporary lane striping in the area as part of a $33.8 million, five-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas, that began last year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

NDOT said cautioned people driving through the work zone, and suggested they take other routes if possible. NDOT also warned that unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors. 

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving, NDOT said.

