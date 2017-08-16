Report: Man wrote 'threatening letter' to Heller over health care frustration

A letter addressed to Sen. Dean Heller threatened his life because of his vote on health care, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report for Richard Holley showed he allegedly wrote "Sen Heller, I am sick and will die without continued medical care. If I'm going to die because you voted to repeal or replace with a death bill, I will take you with me. If I'm going to die so are you." The letter was left at Heller's Las Vegas office.

Sen. Heller said he would vote to begin debate on the Obama health care law in July. He added that he would oppose the final bill if it's not improved for Nevada.

Holley was allegedly captured on surveillance video arriving at Sen. Heller's office and entering the building where he left the note in July. After Las Vegas Metro police released video of the incident, the department received an anonymous tip that the suspect may be Holley, who lived with wife, who has medical conditions. Holley's son and his son's wife also live in the same home.

Detectives interviewed Holley at his home. He denied leaving the note, according to the report. Detectives asked if there was a serious threat against Sen. Heller, to which he replied, "definitely not from me." Holley also denied the health care vote affecting him personally.

Holley's son and his son's wife also spoke to detectives, who identified Holley as the person seen delivering the note, the report stated. The pair also told detectives that Holley and his wife suffer from medical issues and Holley's wife is anticipating back surgery soon. Holley's son said his father had discussed the Affordable Care Act and he knew Holley had strong feelings about it.

After conducting the interviews, detectives determined Holley entered Sen. Heller's office building with the intent to leave the note and used a glove in an effort to keep fingerprints off of the letter.

Holley was arrested on Aug. 14 for extortion, intimidating a public officer and burglary.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 2, according to court records.

