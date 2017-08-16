Nevada unemployment rate sees slight uptick after 3 months

The unemployment rate in Nevada saw a slight uptick after holding steady for three months.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Wednesday that July's unemployment rate was at 4.8 percent.

That's an increase of 0.1 percent and comes after the jobless number held steady at 4.7 percent for the previous three months.

Last year in July, the unemployment rate was at 5.6 percent.

Unemployment peaked in 2010, during the Great Recession, at nearly 14 percent.

The state also said that the gap is nearly closed between the number of men and women who are unemployed, with the male rate just 0.2 percent higher.

