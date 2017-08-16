Commission unanimously approves 8-ounce gloves in Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved to change the weight of the boxing gloves from 10 ounces to 8 ounces in the Floyd Mayweather, Jr. versus Conor McGregor fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The decision was made Wednesday morning in a meeting at the Commission after requests from both McGregor and Mayweather, Jr.

FOX5 Sports Reporter Vince Sapienza noted the boxing gloves weight change should increase the number of punches that are thrown from each fighter. When a punch connects, the impact will be greater because there is not as much padding as a 10-ounce glove.

Nevada State Athletic Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said, "I don't know if there is a benefit to the fight, but we had two parties with a unique request and there is nothing about this fight that is not unique, we felt their was no risk in the safety and health of either fighter., how it will benefit the two parties I don't know."

"Fighting in the smaller gloves is a great thing, for both fighters. It's going to be a very exciting fight and I'm very confident it's going to end in a knockout,” CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe said.



Ellerbe is not the only person who says the fight will end in a knockout. Last week during McGregor’s open media workout, he was asked how the fight might change if the commission approved the smaller gloves.

"If we go 8 ounces, which we are very close to I believe, these commission hearings and all, I'm very pleased about that. He'll be unconscious in two rounds, really for one round, only for the 10 second count, I will give him maybe surviving in the second, but if it's not and it's 10 ounce, maybe four rounds, under four rounds he is certainly unconscious,” McGregor said.

The fight is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.