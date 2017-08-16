4 suspects in custody for deadly shooting in Las Vegas driveway

Four people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a man's driveway, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police arrested 22-year-old Davontae Wheeler and 20-year-old Raekwon Robertson on Tuesday. Officers previously arrested 18-year-old Demario Lofton-Robinson and a juvenile, who was described as Lofton-Robinson's younger brother, on Aug. 10.

Police believe the four suspects shot and killed Gabriel Valenzuela in his driveway in the 5500 block of Dewey Drive, near Lindell Road and Russell Road on Aug. 9. Investigators said Valenzuela may have caught the suspects committing a crime when he arrived at his home.

According to Lofton-Robinson's arrest report, he confessed to aiming a handgun at Valenzuela's chest and firing one round.

An arrest report for Robertson said police found a Facebook Messenger thread that included Robertson and Lofton-Robinson planning a burglary with all of the suspects.

Investigators also accessed a text message thread on Lofton-Robinson's phone that included a link to a FOX5 story regarding an armed robbery to a business with images of two of the suspects involved in the robbery. Detectives determined one of the suspects bore a resemblance to Robertson. Police determined Robertson was an active robber.

Police were able to further connect Robertson to the crime through cell phone records.

Wheeler faces charges of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, and murder with a deadly weapon. Robertson faces two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary with a firearm, murder with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. Lofton-Robinson and the juvenile each face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

