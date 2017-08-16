Authorities identify Henderson man killed in motorcycle crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Authorities identify Henderson man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted:
The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A Henderson man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle accident overnight Monday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Marcello Gennuso, of Henderson, died of multiple injuries from a crash at the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street at about 12:18 a.m.

Henderson officials responded to the scene and said a Honda CR-V failed to yield the right-of-way for Gennuso, as the driver did not see the rider before the accident, citing a preliminary investigation. 

Police said alcohol or speed did not appear to the factors in the crash and the County ruled Gennuso's death an accident.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

