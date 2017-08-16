Jury in Vegas deliberating fate of 4 in Bundy standoff case

The Bundy ranch in Bunkerville, NV, appears in this image from Feb. 11, 2016 (Source: FOX5)

A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

The six men and six women resumed deliberations Wednesday after a prosecutor on Tuesday summarized five weeks of evidence and testimony -- and defense lawyers refused to make closing arguments.

Jurors had heard from two defendants, although Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered them to disregard testimony of one who she said deliberately failed to abide by rules of evidence that she set before trial.

The four men were among six defendants whose trial earlier this year ended with a jury finding two guilty of some charges but unable to reach verdicts on the others.

