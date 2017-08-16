Woman wins $1.6 million at McCarran Airport

A woman from California got lucky at McCarran Airport Tuesday.

According to the airport's Twitter page, Sandra A. of Dublin, California won $1.6 million at the C gates.

She was playing the Wheel of Fortune slots when she hit the jackpot.

Congrats to Sandra A. of Dublin, Calif. She won $1.6M on Wheel of Fortune slots yesterday in the C gates. Will you be our next big winner? pic.twitter.com/34mgaTvMFv — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) August 16, 2017

Additional details were not immediately provided.

