Woman wins $1.6 million at McCarran Airport

A woman from California got lucky at McCarran Airport Tuesday. 

According to the airport's Twitter page, Sandra A. of Dublin, California won $1.6 million at the C gates. 

She was playing the Wheel of Fortune slots when she hit the jackpot. 

Additional details were not immediately provided. 

