Man wearing 'CCDC' shirt robs Valley business with shotgun

Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a man clad in Clark County Detention Center apparel who robbed a local business while armed with a shotgun.

Police said on Tuesday the man entered a business in the 5000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard. He robbed the business using his gun before leaving on foot.

The suspect was wearing a mask when he robbed the business but he was wearing distinct clothing, a shirt with "CCDC" on the back. Police further described the suspect as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 20's, approximately 5'2" to 5'5" tall and 140 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

