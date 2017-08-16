'Cooler' temperatures in Southern Nevada forecast

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Southern Nevada starting Wednesday and heading into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be on the 'cooler' side with upper 90s midweek, before climbing back into the low 100s Friday.

An upcoming system scheduled to enter Southern Nevada on Sunday may bring some breezy conditions with a chance of moisture in the Las Vegas Valley.

At this point, there is a chance of a few showers and storms over the mountains on Monday, but the forecast appears to stay clear for the Valley as the solar eclipse will reach its peak at 10:27 a.m.

