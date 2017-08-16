'Cooler' temperatures in Southern Nevada forecast - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Cooler' temperatures in Southern Nevada forecast

Posted: Updated:
7-Day forecast pictured here starting Aug. 16, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) 7-Day forecast pictured here starting Aug. 16, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
Cool morning temperatures on Aug. 16, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5) Cool morning temperatures on Aug. 16, 2017. (Cassandra Jones/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Southern Nevada starting Wednesday and heading into the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be on the 'cooler' side with upper 90s midweek, before climbing back into the low 100s Friday. 

An upcoming system scheduled to enter Southern Nevada on Sunday may bring some breezy conditions with a chance of moisture in the Las Vegas Valley.

At this point, there is a chance of a few showers and storms over the mountains on Monday, but the forecast appears to stay clear for the Valley as the solar eclipse will reach its peak at 10:27 a.m.

Stay with FOX5 for continued weather updates.  

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.