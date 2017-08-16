Powerball jackpot on pace to be $430 million

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
Henderson police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to a release.More >
Henderson police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to a release.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro police.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro police.More >
Trash inside a Republic Services truck caught on fire in a Southern Nevada neighborhood Tuesday.More >
Trash inside a Republic Services truck caught on fire in a Southern Nevada neighborhood Tuesday.More >
Meegan Hefford, a 25-year-old bodybuilder, was found unconscious on June 19 in her Mandurah, Western Australia, apartment, according to CNN affiliate Australia News 7.More >
Meegan Hefford, a 25-year-old bodybuilder, was found unconscious on June 19 in her Mandurah, Western Australia, apartment, according to CNN affiliate Australia News 7.More >
Matthew Stream said he has worked in the gaming industry for a while, but he didn't hit it big until this year, when a major casino company picked up a game he developed.More >
Matthew Stream said he has worked in the gaming industry for a while, but he didn't hit it big until this year, when a major casino company picked up a game he developed.More >
Derrick Smith started driving for Uber and Lyft in 2015 when ride sharing came back to the Valley.More >
Derrick Smith started driving for Uber and Lyft in 2015 when ride sharing came back to the Valley.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a critical hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.More >