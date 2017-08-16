Powerball jackpot on pace to be $430 million

In this undated image, a lottery store patron holds a stack of Powerball tickets. (Source: File/FOX5)

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with numbers above $400 million this week.

No one matched all the winning numbers Saturday and now the next drawing is Wednesday night.

Lottery officials said they estimate Wednesday's jackpot to be about $430 million.

The Powerball jackpot winner hopes to surpass the Mega Millions lottery cash winnings of $393 million won in Illinois on Friday.

Odds of winning Powerball remain high with a one in 292.2 million chance, according to experts.

The drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT with the closest ticket purchase options to the Las Vegas area available in Southern California and Arizona.

