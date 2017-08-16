Lucky numbers? Powerball jackpot on pace to be $430 million

In this undated image, a lottery store patron holds a stack of Powerball tickets. (Source: File/FOX5)

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with a total well above $400 million this week.

No one matched all the winning numbers Saturday and now the next drawing is Wednesday night.

Lottery officials said they estimate the jackpot to be about $430 million.

The Powerball jackpot winner hopes to surpass the Mega Millions lottery cash winnings of $393 million won in Illinois on Friday.

The most frequent numbers that come up in Powerball are 26, 16, 41, 22, 32, 28 with the Powerball number 6, according to lottery statistics.

In fact, the number 26 has come up more than 250 times!

Looking at the last ten drawings, three of those numbers have come up on four of them and math furthermore backs up 28, 26 and 32 as those numbers frequently being selected.

However, finding the lucky combination of numbers remains high as odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

The drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT with the closest ticket purchase options to the Las Vegas area available in Southern California and Arizona.

Stay with FOX5 for further updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.