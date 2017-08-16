Las Vegas marijuana businesses warned not to advertise for 'activities'

Marijuana businesses in Las Vegas were warned not to host "activities." (FOX5)

Officials in Las Vegas are warning the recreational marijuana industry against any advertising that can be considered promoting public consumption.

Las Vegas marijuana business owners last week received a letter from Department of Business License Director Jaqueline Holloway reaffirming marijuana regulations.

The letter issued Monday threatens to suspend or take away licenses of dispensaries for any involvement with non-licensed pot businesses and anything "that promotes public consumption."

The letter says pot businesses can't publicize marijuana yoga and swimming events, nor parties and dinners, "even if the events are held in a private residence." Holloway also labels pot consumption on tour buses and limousines "unlawful."

Mike Eymer of Cannabistours.com brought his marijuana business to Las Vegas when recreational sales kicked off.

"It's kind of a bittersweet or jagged pill," Eymer said.

When the county issued the warning, he temporarily shut town his events.

"Some businesses or some individuals are turning a profit off the legalization of marijuana or trying to connect those activities but that's simply illegal," Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said.

"The key is for sure you can't charge to provide something with marijuana," Sen. Tick Segerblom (D) said.

"They're charging to do it on private property, so if I invite you to come over to my house that's fine. But if I say come over for $25, then that becomes a public use because you're advertising to the public."

