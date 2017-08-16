Nevada Senators speak out on Charlottesville violence

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, left, with her husband Paul, center, and Vice President Joe Biden during the new Nevada U.S. senator's swearing-in on Jan. 3, 2016. (Source: Cortez Masto's office)

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D) and Sen. Dean Heller (R) made the rounds in southern Nevada on Tuesday and while they spoke to different groups of people about different topics, they were united in their condemnation of the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend.

"The KKK needs to be condemned, the Alt right, I mean we know what they're standing for which is based on racism and hate and discrimination," Sen. Cortez-Masto said.

"It's pure evil, and What did occur over the weekend, I can't in stronger terms denounce what I saw," Heller said.

Cortez-Masto said that President Trump should have called out racist groups in his speech Saturday.

"He should be the first to call it out, call it what it is, and then start unifying the country," she said.

The president eventually did denounce the KKK and other extremist organizations on Monday.

"Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo Nazis, white supremacists," President Trump said.

Heller initially praised the president for Monday's speech.

"I do think that his words yesterday were far more direct than they were in the 48 hours prior," Heller said.

That praise was short lived as the president made further comments about Charlottesville on Tuesday, placing the blame for Saturday's violence on both the extreme right and left.

"You had a group on one side that was bad and a group on the other side that was very violent," the president said leading to backlash from both republicans and democrats.

Heller tweeted, "There is no defense or justification for evil in the form of white supremacists and Nazis. None."

Cortez-Masto told FOX5 those attending the rally knew it would end in violence.

"You're not gonna bring torches, you're not going to bring guns, and you aren't going to be calling out or denigrating any member of our community. Clearly they went with an intention to continue to promote that hate and racism, and we saw the repercussions of it," she said.

