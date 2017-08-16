White Castle opening in Downtown Las vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

White Castle opening in Downtown Las vegas

Plans are in the works to bring a White Castle restaurant to downtown Las Vegas. (Eric Hilt / FOX5) Plans are in the works to bring a White Castle restaurant to downtown Las Vegas. (Eric Hilt / FOX5)
Attention lords and ladies in search of scrumptious sliders: plans are in the works to bring a White Castle restaurant to downtown Las Vegas.

The sign for the new location at South 4th Street and Fremont Streets just went up in place of the old Harley-Davidson retail shop.

It's scheduled to open late next month.

The only other location is on the strip at Casino Royale, which opened in 2015.

