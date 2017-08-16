How to view the solar eclipse in the valley safely

Next week, the moon will pass between the sun and earth creating quite the sight, but people may lose their sight if they’re not careful viewing the eclipse and optometrist Sahba Fakhra has been sending out warnings.

“The consequences can be vision loss,” Fakhra said. “That’s something that we do not what, so you need something like this (pair of solar eclipse approved glasses).”

Fakhra said not all solar eclipse glasses are approved for use. Approved ones have an ISO seal on them.

“When you put these glasses on, you actually cannot see anything,” Fakhra said. “It’s completely dark, but when you look at the sun you’ll be able to view the sun.”

Unfortunately, there are some fake glasses floating around, so if you put the glasses on and see spots or any light, that is a red flag.

“If you do not use these glasses, what can happen is solar retinopathy.”

In laymen’s terms, that means the sun’s rays will harm the center portion of the eyes where people get their 20/20, detail and color vision, and it can happen fast.

“It can manifest as early as the next day,” Fakhra said.

However, buying the glasses isn’t always enough; they must be used properly.

“Before you actually look at the sun, put it on and do not take it off. Look away from the sun, then take it off.”

Dr. Fakkhra said it’s a scary thought to see a healthy patient one day and find out they damaged their eyes overnight.

“Once the photoreceptors of the macular region of the retina are damaged." "There is really no way of bringing that back.”

ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses can be purchased across the Valley at places such as Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Lowe's and Toys R’ Us.

