Undocumented immigrant who allegedly killed Valley woman is free in Mexico

Alfredo Vasquez-Orozco was charged with DUI resulting in death after slamming into Kathy Dolan's minivan at a high rate of speed (LVMPD / FOX5).

Billy Dolan said he and his wife Kathy were soul mates.

"We've been married 30 years, 30 years," the Las Vegas man said sobbing.

On July 1 just before 5:00 a.m., Kathy was heading to the doctor and Billy was heading to work, he said.

"We were both stopped at a red light and I looked over at her and thought 'there she is.' I don't usually stare, but this time I did, and the car behind me actually honked because the light turned green. Was this God telling me this is the last time I was going to see her alive?" Billy said.

Billy said he and Kathy normally text and talk throughout the day, so when she wasn't responding to his texts about her doctor's visit, he knew something was wrong. He said he asked his boss to leave and he headed home. When he got there the first thing he noticed was that her minivan was not there, he said.

"Then I got to the door, and on the door was a card from the coroner and it said, 'Call me ASAP.'"

Billy said he soon found out that his wife was not only dead, but died allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant. Police said 30-year-old Alfredo Vazquez-Orozco was driving drunk and hit Kathy's minivan at a high speed. Kathy died instantly. Vazquez-Orozco was charged with DUI resulting in death and drug possession. The crash happened near Jones and Hacienda.

"The most we have ever been apart is 10 days when I was joining the [Police] academy, now it's been 36 days," Billy said.

He said no one has been keeping him in the loop about what is going on with his wife's case so he called the District Attorney's office to ask. That's when he was told that Vazquez-Orozco was a free man in Mexico.

"They walked him to the border and just let him go," Billy said.

Billy said he wants to hire an attorney and have someone go find Vazquez-Orozco. He's set up a Gofundme page to do that, but he said until he has justice for his wife he's frozen and is barely able to make it through each day.

Holding his wife's ashes he said, "When I wake up, I think about her, I kiss her, I hold her, this is all I have."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said before someone is deported, a background check is run to determine if they have any outstanding warrants, but they did not comment on this specific case.

To help the Dolan family, visit the gofundme page.

