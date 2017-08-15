Copy-Report: Man threatened Heller over health care bill vote

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The arrest report of a man in Las Vegas shows he threatened the life of Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in a note found near the senator's office last month.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/2vByL5R ) reports the contents of the note are included in the report for 62-year-old Richard Holley. He was arrested Monday on charges of extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary July 16 discovered the note. The arrest report states Holley wrote he is "sick and will die without continued medical care." The report shows Holley then threatened Heller's life.

Holley's court record doesn't list an attorney.

The note was found days after the Senate's GOP unveiled a version of their health care bill.

Heller is considered the most vulnerable GOP incumbent senator in the 2018 elections.

