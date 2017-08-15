'Hot load' caused fire in Republic Services truck

Trash inside a Republic Services truck caught on fire in a Southern Nevada neighborhood Tuesday.

According to witness Don Wilkins, it occurred on Somersworth Drive near Shadow Canyon Drive in Henderson just after 9:45 a.m. Wilkins said the driver dumped the trash onto the street after he smelled smoke.

A spokesperson for Republic Services said the fire was caused by a "hot load," meaning a customer tossed material that caused a fire in the truck once it was collected. The driver emptied the contents of the truck onto the street and in collaboration with the fire department, the contents were spread out to extinguish the fire. Once it was out, a clean-up crew removed the remaining trash from the ground.

The spokesperson said customers are urged to properly dispose of materials and to not dump hazardous material in the trash.

More information on how to dispose of hazardous material can be found online here.

