New deal provides health care coverage for rural Nevada

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro police.More >
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro police.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
Henderson police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to a release.More >
Henderson police are investigating an early Sunday morning crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to a release.More >
Thunderstorms ripped through the valley last week, flooding the Lion Habitat Ranch.More >
Thunderstorms ripped through the valley last week, flooding the Lion Habitat Ranch.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
Two kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.More >
An armored truck was robbed as the driver made a pickup at a Wells Fargo Monday, according to the Henderson Police Department.More >
An armored truck was robbed as the driver made a pickup at a Wells Fargo Monday, according to the Henderson Police Department.More >
A Henderson mother was fuming after finding out her daughter was dragged and injured at a Henderson daycare.More >
A Henderson mother was fuming after finding out her daughter was dragged and injured at a Henderson daycare.More >